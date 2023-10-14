WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Looks Sharp In Suit As He Attends IOC Session Inauguration With Deepika Padukone At Mumbai's NMACC | Photo Via Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the success of his recently released film Jawan, which starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Sunil Grover, among others. The film has crossed the global box office collection of ₹ 1125.20 crore.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh was spotted attending the inauguration of the 141st International Olympic Committee Session at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. He was seen sitting next to Deepika Padukone.

Check it out:

Read Also Jawan On Netflix? Shah Rukh Khan To Treat Fans With OTT Release On Birthday

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the video, Shah Rukh looked dapper as he wore a black suit. Deepika, on the other hand, gave boss lady vibes as she donned a grey pant suit for the event.

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can also be seen in the video as they twinned in blue outfits.

Meanwhile, many high-profile guests like Neeraj Chopra, Abhinav Bindra, Bajrang Punia, and Leander Peas also graced the event at NMACC earlier today. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This session is returning to India after a span of four decades, as the IOC's 86th session was last held in New Delhi in 1983.

Talking about Deepika and Shah Rukh, the duo have starred together in many movies, including Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and Pathaan.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)