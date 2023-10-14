 WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Looks Sharp In Suit As He Attends IOC Session Inauguration With Deepika Padukone At Mumbai's NMACC
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Looks Sharp In Suit As He Attends IOC Session Inauguration With Deepika Padukone At Mumbai's NMACC

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Looks Sharp In Suit As He Attends IOC Session Inauguration With Deepika Padukone At Mumbai's NMACC

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone recently starred together in Atlee's Jawan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Looks Sharp In Suit As He Attends IOC Session Inauguration With Deepika Padukone At Mumbai's NMACC | Photo Via Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the success of his recently released film Jawan, which starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Sunil Grover, among others. The film has crossed the global box office collection of ₹ 1125.20 crore.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh was spotted attending the inauguration of the 141st International Olympic Committee Session at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. He was seen sitting next to Deepika Padukone.

Check it out:

Read Also
Jawan On Netflix? Shah Rukh Khan To Treat Fans With OTT Release On Birthday
article-image

In the video, Shah Rukh looked dapper as he wore a black suit. Deepika, on the other hand, gave boss lady vibes as she donned a grey pant suit for the event.

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can also be seen in the video as they twinned in blue outfits.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Twin In Blue, Deepika Padukone Arrives At 141st IOC Session At Mumbai's...
article-image

Meanwhile, many high-profile guests like Neeraj Chopra, Abhinav Bindra, Bajrang Punia, and Leander Peas also graced the event at NMACC earlier today. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This session is returning to India after a span of four decades, as the IOC's 86th session was last held in New Delhi in 1983.

Talking about Deepika and Shah Rukh, the duo have starred together in many movies, including Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and Pathaan.

Read Also
Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He & Atlee 'Fooled' Deepika Padukone, Here's How She Came On Board
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World Cup 2023: Neha Kakkar Celebrates India's Win Against Pakistan With Rohanpreet Singh

World Cup 2023: Neha Kakkar Celebrates India's Win Against Pakistan With Rohanpreet Singh

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Looks Sharp In Suit As He Attends IOC Session Inauguration With Deepika...

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Looks Sharp In Suit As He Attends IOC Session Inauguration With Deepika...

Tanushree Dutta On Filing FIR Against Rakhi Sawant: 'She Made Baseless Allegations That Put Me..'...

Tanushree Dutta On Filing FIR Against Rakhi Sawant: 'She Made Baseless Allegations That Put Me..'...

Did Manasvi Mamgai Back Out Of Bigg Boss 17 Hours Before Show's Premiere?

Did Manasvi Mamgai Back Out Of Bigg Boss 17 Hours Before Show's Premiere?

Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh Set Ramp...

Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh Set Ramp...