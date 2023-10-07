Jawan On Netflix? Shah Rukh Khan To Treat Fans With OTT Release On Birthday |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has an exciting treat for fans on his birthday this year. The King of Bollywood who will turn 58 this year, will reportedly have his latest film "Jawan" released on OTT on November 2. Latest buzz is that the Atlee directorial, which hit the screens on September 7, will be released on Netflix.

According to reports, the streaming giant Netflix acquired the rights to the movie "Jawan" for a substantial sum of Rs 250 crore. What's interesting is that director Atlee has been continuously working on the film since its theatrical release, as it's rumored that the OTT version will include scenes that didn't make it to the theaters.

"Jawan" has achieved remarkable success by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country, surpassing the lifetime collection of the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer "Gadar 2."

The film's plot revolves around Azad Rathore (played by SRK), a jailer who transforms into a vigilante and assembles a team of six women to combat corruption while addressing socio-political issues.

He is also on a quest to find his presumed-dead father and portrays a double role, including his father, Vikram Rathore. Nayanthara plays the role of a cop assigned to track down this vigilante, while Vijay Sethupathi portrays the ruthless antagonist. Deepika Padukone takes on the roles of both SRK's mother and wife.

The ensemble cast of "Jawan" also includes Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Sunil Grover.

