Dr Kafeel Khan Reviews Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: 'The Parallels It Draws To Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy'

In the blockbuster film 'Jawan,' starring Shah Rukh Khan, which has achieved the status of the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, the narrative includes a pivotal scene featuring Sanya Malhotra in the role of Dr Eeram Khan. She passionately strives to tackle a critical issue plaguing a government hospital – the dire shortage of oxygen supply. Tragically, this crisis leads to the heartbreaking loss of 63 children. However, her character's journey takes a compelling and dramatic twist when she is wrongly accused by the government of neglecting her duties and subsequently imprisoned. This sequence has drawn comparisons to the real-life Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy involving Dr Kafeel Khan.

Addressing the same, Dr Kafeel Khan, who finally watched Jawan shared his letter to SRK on X/Twitter. He penned his take on the film and wrote, “I felt compelled to convey my deep appreciation for your extraordinary commitment to using cinema as a means to address critical socio-political issues. The movie's poignant portrayal of the tragic Gorakhpur Encephalitis incident has left an indelible mark on my heart. As someone who has had a personal connection with the incident and its aftermath, I was profoundly moved by your decision to bring this story to the screen.”

He further wrote, “While I understand that "Jawan" is a work of fiction, the parallels it draws to the Gorakhpur tragedy serve as a powerful reminder of the systemic failures, apathy, and, most importantly, the innocent lives lost. It underscores the urgent need for accountability within our healthcare system. The character portrayed by @sanyamalhotra07 ( as Dr Eeram Khan ) although not directly referencing me, encapsulated the experiences I faced. It was heartening to witness the real culprit of “ The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy “ got caught, though sadly in real life the real culprits are roaming free, me still struggling to get my job back, and those 63 parents who lost their little ones still waiting for justice.”

Released on September 7, Jawan, directed by Atlee also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya.

