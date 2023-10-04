Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan Modifies 'Bete Ko Haath Lagane Se Pehle' Dialogue At Jawan Fan Meet (WATCH) |

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest action thriller, 'Jawan,' has soared to remarkable success, establishing itself as the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country. With a staggering box office collection exceeding Rs 500 crore, SRK's action-packed thriller has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer 'Gadar 2.'

Recently, the actor was present at a special fan meet in Mumbai, held at YRF studios where he not only recited his famous dialogues from the film but also modified the iconic “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle” line. In a video shared by his fan page on X/Twitter, SRK can be heard saying, “Bete ki taraf ankh uthane se pehle baap se baat kar.”

He also thanked his fans for making him the star he is. “'In the day you all go to your offices, but I get the most happiness when I go to a film set. Because that is my work. That's what I think I know a little. I try to do something new every time. But even more than that, what makes me happy is that I can meet the people, which I get very little opportunity, who have actually made me the star I am,” said Shah Rukh.

Earlier, the makers of Jawan held a success meet in the city which was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee. Shah Rukh had said, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

Released on September 7, ‘Jawan’ also stars Nayanthara, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

