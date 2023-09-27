Shah Rukh Khan Reveals What Gauri Khan Did NOT Like About Jawan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the success of his latest blockbuster Jawan. The film, directed by Atlee and also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, has earned over Rs 1000 crore globally. Amid the love and praises Shah Rukh has been receiving for the film, he conducted an #AskSRK session on X to interact with his fans on Wednesday evening.

Shah Rukh answered several questions about Jawan as well as his upcoming film Dunki. He revealed his favourite scene from Jawan and also opened up about what his wife, producer Gauri Khan, did not like about the movie.

A user asked, "I heard that #Gauri is always brutally honest about your performances, so did she like #jawan and which character?" To this, Shah Rukh replied, "She loved Vikram And the bald Azad. Didn’t like the voice I had used so I redubbed it actually."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When asked about his favourite scene from jawan, Shah Rukh replied, "I like them all….but I love the last line….Kalee no deal good to go girls….#Jawan."

It may be noted that Jawan has become the highest-grossing Bollywood release in 2023 and the fourth-highest of all time. The film has redefined box office success, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances.

With his previous release Pathaan and now Jawan, Shah Rukh has become the first actor to have two films grossing Rs 1000 crore each in a single year.

In Jawan, Shah Rukh plays the double role of son (Azad) and father (Vikram Rathore). Deepika Padukone was seen as Vikram's wife and Azad's mother in the film. She has been garnering praises from film critics as well as audiences for her special cameo. While Nayanthara played the role of a cop, Vijay was seen as the antagonist. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Priyamani, Lehar Khan and others.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)