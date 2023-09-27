Shah Rukh Khan Asks Fans To 'Spread Love' Amid Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Release: 'No Using Profanities For Anyone' | Photo Via Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his recently released film, Jawan, which was directed by Atlee. It also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

Earlier today, Shah Rukh hosted an #AskSRK on X for his fans and followers. Amid Salman Khan's Tiger 3 release, a user asked the actor to give an advice to his fans, "One advice to your fans to be calm and positive like you amidst this social media negativity and fan wars ? @iamsrk #AskSRK"

To this, Khan replied, "Yeah good idea. Please all of us have to have patience and dignity. No using profanities and personal negativity for anyone. God Bhagwaan Allah looks at those kindly whose words are kind. Words lead to things and things to feelings…spread love only. #Jawan."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will star next in Dunki, which will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani and Taapsee Pannu will play the female lead. This marks the Pathaan actor's first on-screen collaboration with the filmmaker and the Pink actress. Dunki is slated to release on 22 December 2023.

Earlier it was rumoured that it would be postponed until 2024, however, at Jawan's success press meet recently, the actor confirmed that Dunki will be released during Christmas.

