Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Beats Pathaan, Becomes Biggest Hindi Film In History Of Indian Cinema

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again proved that he is the undisputable king of the box office as his latest release Jawan shattered all box office records. This time, SRK was competing with himself, as his film Pathaan held all the major records earlier.

Pathaan, which released earlier this year, was declared the biggest Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema with Rs 543 crore collection at the national box office.

But now, the record has been broken by SRK's Jawan, thus proving that the actor is his own competition.

Read Also Jawan Star Sanya Malhotra Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Was Injured During Zinda Banda Shoot

Jawan breaks Pathaan's record

On the film's third Saturday (September 23), Jawan earned around Rs 13 crore at the box office in India, and with that, the film's total collection at the national box office has now surged to Rs 546 crore.

It has thus zoomed past Pathaan's lifetime national collection, which was Rs 543 crore. With this, Jawan has officially become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema.

Jawan, which hit the silver screens on September 7, is still going strong in theatres and the weekend numbers of the three-week-old film is better than that of films which freshly released this week.

About Jawan

Meanwhile, Jawan is also set to breach the Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office very soon. And when that happens, SRK will become the first Indian actor to have two Rs 1000 crore films in the same year.

Jawan marked SRK's first collaboration with maverick south filmmaker Atlee, and it could not have been bigger. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in key roles.

Besides, Deepika Padukone won hearts with her extended cameo in Jawan. The film also featured Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Leher Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, and others in key roles.

Read Also VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Son AbRam To Seek Blessings Amid Jawan Success

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)