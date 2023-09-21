VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Son AbRam To Seek Blessings Amid Jawan Success

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently enjoying the success of his blockbuster film Jawan, visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaughcha Raja to seek blessings.

Shah Rukh's son AbRam Khan also accompanied him to the pandal. The actor's manager Pooja Dadlani is also seen in the video.

While Shah Rukh was spotted wearing a white t-shirt and black sunglasses, AbRam wore a red kurta in the video. The actor offered prayers and posed in front of the idol for pictures. Take a look:

Shah Rukh also welcomed Bappa home on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19.

He shared a picture of the Ganesh idol on his official social media accounts and wrote, "Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat."

On the same day, he also visited Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia with his family to join the grand Ganpati celebration. Several inside photos and videos of Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan from Antilia have surfaced online.

One of the videos showed the Pathaan actor hugging Nita Ambani and offering prayers to Bappa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is currently enjoying the success of. Released on September 7, the Atlee-directorial has broken several box office records. It has collected over Rs 900 crore globally.

The movie also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Girija Oak, and others. It also has a special cameo by Sanjay Dutt.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which is slated to hit the big screens in December 2023.

