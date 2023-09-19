PHOTO: Shah Rukh Khan Welcomes Ganpati Bappa Home, Prays For 'Happiness, Good Health & Lots Of Modak' | Photo Via Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Jawan, which was directed by Atlee. The action thriller starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover, among others.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi today, Shah Rukh welcomed Bappa at his home. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!"

Check it out:

Read Also Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS Dunki's Christmas 2023 Release At Jawan Event

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's film has crossed the ₹ 800 crore mark at the global box office. While in India, Jawan is set to inch closer to ₹500 crore. The film has become the fastest Hindi movie to hit the ₹400 crore mark in the country.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen next in Dunki, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and will feature Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. It will hit the big screens on December 22nd, 2023.

The Chak De India actor will also have a cameo role in Tiger 3. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, it is scheduled to release on October 10, 2023.

Read Also WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Strikes His Iconic Signature Pose As He Greets Fans Outside Mannat

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)