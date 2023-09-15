Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS Dunki's Christmas 2023 Release At Jawan Event | Photo Via Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the success of his action thriller film, Jawan, which was released in cinemas on September 7, 2023. Earlier today, the makers of the film hosted a post-release event in Mumbai on September 15, which was graced by Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Atlee, and Sanya Malhotra, among others.

At Jawan's event, talking about his upcoming project, Shah Rukh confirmed that his next film, Dunki, is slated to release this year on December 22nd. He said, "We started on 26 January, Republic Day; it’s a good, auspicious day. Then on Janmashtami, Lord Krishna’s birthday, we released this film. And now, on Christmas, we will bring Dunki. National integration rakhta hoon. Waise bhi jab meri film release hoti hai to Eid hoti hi hai."

Earlier, there were rumours that the film would be postponed. A report in KoiMoi stated that the makers are looking at the possibility of moving Dunki to early next year as Shah Rukh's Pathaan and Jawan are breaking records. However, the Chak De India actor refuted such rumours at the event.

At the Jawan event, Shah Rukh talked about the successful year he has had and stated, "I am not trying to show off. God has been very kind in that we have had Pathaan. God has been even kinder with Jawan."

Meanwhile, Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and it features Taapsee Pannu as the female lead.

