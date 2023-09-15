Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Says He Thought Of Deepika Padukone To Play His Mother While Filming Besharam Rang (VIDEO)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan addressed the media on Friday (September 15) in Mumbai amid the success of his latest film Jawan. Director Atlee, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi and other actors of the film were also present at the success meet of the film.

During the event, Shah Rukh revealed he thought of Deepika to play his mother in Jawan while shooting for Pathaan song Besharam Rang. Yes, you read that right.

Opening up about how Deepika came on board for her special role in Jawan, Shah Rukh said, "Deepika was doing Besharam Rang and at that time, I looked at Pooja (Dadlani, his manager) and wondered she will be very good as mother. I was like 'Ye maa ka role karegi?' Pooja then told me that Deepika loves me and she will do it."

"It was very large-hearted of her. I know we are too close to each other. We love each other like family. But even then sometimes work and profession come in your head. I always say there are no small roles, there are only small actors. With this film, Deepika proved to everybody that she's a large sized actor," Shah Rukh added.

The superstar also added that Deepika didn't take much time to say yes to the role.

Meanwhile, in her latest interview with The Week, Deepika revealed that she did not charge anything for her impactful and much-loved role in Jawan.

In Atlee's Jawan, Shah Rukh plays the double role of son (Azad) and father (Vikram Rathore). Deepika was seen as Vikram's wife and Azad's mother in the film. She has been garnering praises from film critics as well as audiences for her special cameo.

Jawan has broken several records at the box office as it has already earned over Rs 650 crore globally.

