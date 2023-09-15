Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Grooves To Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Surprises Fans With A Special Performance At Jawan Event

Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh on Friday graced the success meet of his blockbuster film Jawan in Mumbai. His co-stars Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, director Atlee, music composer Anirudh and singer Raja Kumari were also present at the event.

During the meet, Shah Rukh opened up about his experience of working on Jawan and shared some interesting anecdotes. Towards the end of the event, he also surprised his fans with a special dance performance.



Several videos and pictures of Shah Rukh's performance have gone viral on social media. He set the stage on fire as he grooved to Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. He was also joined by Sanya Malhotra, Deepika, Atlee, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Sunil Grover and Aaliyah Qureishi on stage.

Shah Rukh also grooved with Deepika on Chaleya during the event.

In Jawan, Shah Rukh plays the double role of son (Azad) and father (Vikram Rathore). Deepika was seen as Vikram's wife and Azad's mother in the film. She has been garnering praises from film critics as well as audiences for her special cameo.

While Vijay Sethupathi played the antagonist, Nayanthara was seen as a cop. The film also has a special cameo by Sanjay Dutt.

Directed by Atlee, the film hit the big screens on September 7. Jawan has broken several records at the box office as it has already earned over Rs 650 crore globally.

