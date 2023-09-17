WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Strikes His Iconic Signature Pose As He Greets Fans Outside Mannat

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Strikes Iconic Signature Pose As He Greets Fans Outside Mannat | Photo Via Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film, Jawan, which is directed by Atlee. The action thriller has globally minted ₹735.02 crore in ten days.

Just a while back, Shah Rukh surprised his fans and greeted them by waving from Mannat's balcony in Mumbai. Dressed in a blue sweatshirt and black sweatpants, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor was pictured waving at fans stationed outside his bungalow.

Shah Rukh also striked his iconic signature pose, which left the crowd in a frenzy.

Talking about Jawan, the film also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and others. The film was produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation.

A few days back, the makers of Jawan hosted a success meet in Mumbai, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Atlee, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander, among others.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Dunki, which stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. It is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and it is slated to release on December 22nd this year. He will also be making a special cameo in Tiger 3, which features Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in the lead.

The Chak De India actor was previously seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which was also a smash hit.

