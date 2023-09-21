Shah Rukh Khan Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja With Son AbRam (PHOTOS)

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2023
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek blessings on September 21
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He was accompanied by his younger son AbRam Khan and manager Pooja Dadlani
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The Jawan superstar was seen making his way to the pandal with his son amid tight security
Photo by Varinder Chawla
While Shah Rukh wore white shirt and jeans, AbRam was spotted in a red kurta
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Shah Rukh and AbRam offered prayers and took blessings from Bappa. They also posed for pictures with the Ganpati idol inside the pandal
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Shah Rukh also welcomes Bappa home every year. On September 19, he also shared a photo of Lord Ganesha idol and extended Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to his fans and followers
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Shah Rukh also attended the Ganpati celebration of Ambanis with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Divya Khosla Kumar and others also visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Shah Rukh is currently enjoying the success of his film Jawan, which has minted over Rs 900 crore globally
Photo by Varinder Chawla
