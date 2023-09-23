Jawan Star Sanya Malhotra Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Was Injured During Zinda Banda Shoot | Photo Via Instagram

Jawan was released on September 7, 2023, and is doing well at the box office. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance).

In a recent interview with ETimes, Sanya Malhotra, who plays one of the members of his girl gang, Dr. Eeram, revealed that Shah Rukh was injured during the Zinda Banda song. The actress said that on the second day of the shoot, she noticed that Shah Rukh Khan had gotten a bruise, but he was still continuing.

"I told him that he had got a bruise on his hand, and then all of us checked our hands and saw that we all had bruises. That was a bit surreal," said Malhotra.

Further, the Dangal actress shared that Shah Rukh is easygoing and would not go back to his vanity to chill. "It was so hot outside when we were shooting for Zinda Banda. Anyone would have gotten tired, but Sir did not stop. All of us, girls, were excited to be dancing alongside Shah Rukh Khan," she added.

Sanya said that it was a pinch-me moment for everyone, and she wanted to rush back to the hotel and call her mother and tell her, "Mom, I have worked with Shah Rukh Khan."

Directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is all set to hit the ₹1000 crore mark at the box office now.

