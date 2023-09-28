Jawan Director Atlee Marks 10 Years In The Indian Film Industry, Thanks Thalapathy Vijay, SRK And Others

Filmmaker Atlee has had an eventful September 2023 to say the least. With the thunderous success of his fifth film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in key roles, the filmmaker's stature has surpassed his own expectations. With the film entering the ₹1000 crore club in less than 3 weeks since release, Atlee has now become one of the most sought-after Indian directors.

Incidentally, the filmmaker also completed a decade of following his passion for films. Having marked his debut with Raja Rani on September 27, 2013, which starred Arya and Nayanthara in the leads, Atlee took to Instagram to commemorate his milestone.

Check out his post below.

Sharing a carousel post featuring the posters of his five feature films including Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, Bigil and Jawan, Atlee expressed gratitude towards everyone who proved to be instrumental in shaping his film journey including his wife Priya, mentor and filmmaker S. Shankar, actors and other technicians.

His caption reads, "10 years into the film industry and it’s nothing short of a dream. Thanks to everyone who stood by me; @priyaatlee ,my family, my friends, well wishers, press , tv channels and last but not the least my audience & fans . My mentor @shanmughamshankar sir

Grateful to all my producers; @foxstarstudios _ @a.r.murugadoss sir #mahe Anna @theVcreations @ThenandalFilms @Ags_production @archanakalpathi boss @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan Mam

@_gauravverma

Thanks to all my darling actors @arya_offl ,@Actor_Jai @nayanthara darling @Samanthaprabhu2 Thambi @nazriyafahadh papa @MenenNithya @MsKajalAggarwal @iamAmyJackson & @deepikapadukone Mam

@iamsanthanam na @vivek sir @vadivelu na @yogibabu na

Special thanks to my Anna @actorvijay for being a constant support throughout & dear @iamsrk sir for being kind and loving as always and and trusting me with #Jawan

Biggest biggest thanks to all my technicians, music directors and my team @arrahman sir @anirudhofficial bro @gvprakash @muthurajthangavel @dop_gkvishnu @livingstonruben @anlarasu007 @shobi_master @george_dop Support system @jagadish_palanisamy bro & all my direction team

It’s been a wonderful journey, you all have motivated me so much and made me break my barriers to go beyond. It’s just a beginning with all the learnings so far. God is so kind. Thank you so much and love you all."

Soon after he posted the update, Sanya Malhotra, who plays Dr. Eeram in Jawan, congratulated her director in the comment section. She wrote, "congratulations sir" followed by the applause emoticon.

In other news, Atlee has also expressed his wish to bring together his favourite actors Vijay and SRK for a film, in the future. Surely, fans cannot wait to see what more does the filmmaker have to offer.

