Atlee Birthday: Cutest Photos Of Jawan Director With Wife Priya

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2023
Maverick south filmmaker Atlee Kumar turned 37 on Thursday and he celebrated his birthday with his friends and family
Atlee made sure to spend his birthday with his dear wife Priya and their newborn son, Meer
Atlee and Priya got married in November 2014, and their love story is as filmy as it gets
Atlee and Priya reportedly had the same cirle of friends since their college days
It was once when Priya shared that her parents were looking for a suitable groom for her, Atlee joked that she should show his horoscope to them
His statement moved Priya and when she asked Atlee if he really meant it, he replied in affirmative
Both their families gave their nod to the wedding and they tied the knot on November 9, 2014
Priya has been by Atlee through all his highs and lows. Recently, she was also seen accompanying him for the promotional events of Jawan
Thanks For Reading!