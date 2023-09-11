 Sanya Malhotra's Jawan Role Based On 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy? Dr Kafeel Khan Thanks SRK, Atlee For Raising Issue
Sanya plays a dedicated doctor who strives to address the critical issue of oxygen supply at a government hospital, a crisis that tragically results in the loss of 63 children.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
article-image

The highly-anticipated film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, has finally hit the theaters and is creating wonders at the box office. The film highlights a series of social issues and the one story that has really moved the audience is that of Sanya Malhotra's character Dr Eram.

Sanya plays a dedicated doctor who strives to address the critical issue of oxygen supply at a government hospital, a crisis that tragically results in the loss of 63 children. Her character's journey takes a dramatic turn when she is unjustly imprisoned by the government, and accused of dereliction of duty. It's a storyline that draws eerie parallels to real-life events.

article-image

Dr Kafeel Khan thanks SRK, Atlee

Director Atlee seems to have drawn inspiration from the heart-wrenching 2017 Gorakhpur hospital tragedy, where Dr Kafeel Khan found himself embroiled in a similar harrowing ordeal. Dr Khan's heroic efforts to secure oxygen cylinders for critically-ill children were overshadowed by accusations and a legal battle that led to his arrest.

Post the release of Jawan, Dr Khan took to social media and said: “I haven't seen Jawan but people have been messaging me saying they missed you. There is a lot of difference between the film world and real life. The culprits in the army, health minister etc. get punished. But here I and those 81 families are still wandering for justice. Thank you @iamsrk sir and @Atlee_dir sir for raising the social issue.”

article-image

Jawan nearing Rs 300 crore club

Jawan also highlights the issues of farmers' suicide and Bhopal Gas Tragedy, and the film has a monologue by SRK's character about exercising one's right to vote correctly, which has won over the internet.

Jawan has shattered all records at the box office as it recorded the biggest ever opening day in the history of Indian cinema with Rs 75 crore on its first day. Not just that, but it also became the first film to enter the Rs 200 crore club in just three days.

With Rs 81 crore collection on Sunday, Jawan is now just a few steps away from breaching the Rs 300 crore mark.

article-image
