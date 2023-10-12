Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Tickets To Be Available At ₹99 On National Cinema Day

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi's blockbuster film Jawan is all set to rule on National Cinema Day, October 13 (Friday) as the tickets for the film will be available only at Rs 99. However, this rate is just for 2D, 3D and IMAX. 4DX tickets are also available at low rates but not Rs 99.

As the ticket rates are low all across the country, the film is about to witness huge footfalls as Jawan has already sold around 1 lakh tickets with cinema chains already increasing the shows. The exhibitors have also increased the shows expecting a huge turnout tomorrow for Jawan.

Tickets for other films like Mission Raniganj, Thank You For Coming and Dono will also be available at Rs 99.

According to several media reports, Jawan, which hit the big screens on September 7, will be released on Netflix in the first week of November. The streaming platform acquired the rights to the movie for a substantial sum of Rs 250 crore. Interestingly, it was also reported that the OTT version of Jawan will include scenes that didn't make it to the theaters.

Jawan has achieved remarkable success by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country, surpassing the lifetime collection of the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan revolves around Azad Rathore (played by Shah Rukh), a jailer who transforms into a vigilante and assembles a team of six women to combat corruption while addressing socio-political issues.

He is also on a quest to find his presumed-dead father and portrays a double role, including his father, Vikram Rathore. Nayanthara plays the role of a cop assigned to track down this vigilante, while Vijay Sethupathi portrays the ruthless antagonist. Deepika Padukone takes on the roles of both Shah Rukh's mother and wife.

Jawan also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Sunil Grover among others. The film is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma.