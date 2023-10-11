25 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol & Rani Mukerji's Film To Be Screened For Fans In Mumbai | Photo Via Instagram

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will be completing 25 years of it's release on October 15, 2023. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead, it was directed by Karan Johar.

As the movie completes 25 years, the makers have decided to host a special screening for the fans in Mumbai. The official announcement was made by Johar's production house Dharma Production on social media.

They wrote, "Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai aur #KuchKuchHotaHai special screening ka mauka bhi ek hi baar milta hai! At PVR INOX (Mumbai) on 15th October - time to relive the magic! Book your tickets now - links in bio!"

Check it out:

Meanwhile, B Praak is all set to recreate the iconic song Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as the film completes 25 years.

He wrote, "#tujheyaadnameriaayi 25years!!!They say “If you dream with all your heart , the dream starts manifesting and they do come true. I am thrilled to announce that i got the HONOUR to sing for one and only @iamsrk , sir And @kajol #ranimukherjee i hope you like Our efforts. My only dream to sing and recreate this magical song in our style. Thank you @karanjohar for accepting my request And Trusting us That We Can Do Justice To Your Magical Song!!!The Best No 1 lyricist @jaani777 You Killed It. And Biggest Thanks To @azeemdayani For Always Supporting Our Efforts."

