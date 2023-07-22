Karan Johar Says Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 'Propagated Wrong Gender Politics': 'Rahul Was Saying All Wrong Things'

Filmmaker Karan Johar marked his directorial debut with the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead, and the film emerged to be a cult classic in the history of new-age Bollywood. However, over the years, the way the film has been perceived has changed, and KJo too seems to admit the blunders that he made.

KJo is set to mark his comeback as a director after seven long years with the upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

During the promotions, KJo went on to call his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai "wrong" and stated that it "propagated wrong gender politics".

Karan Johar calls Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 'wrong' film

KJo was at IIMUN for the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani during which he stated that since his debut film, he has grown as an individual, and that, today, he would not want the men do what SRK's character Rahul did in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

"The first film that I made, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I firmly believe that the gender politics of that film was all wrong. It is propagating incorrect gender politics, there is a lot of surfaceness in that film," he said.

Ranveer Singh quipped that the film won't work in the "woke zamaana", to which KJo replied that it was not just about being woke but also about how the characters are represented in cinema.

"Rahul was saying all kinds of wrong things. He said, ‘Hum ek baar pyaar karte hai' but he got in love twice. He said, ‘Hum ek baar shaadi karte hai', he got married twice. He was contradicting himself throughout the film," he averred.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Meanwhile, KJo is now gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28.

The film is an unconventional love story featuring Alia and Ranveer, and will show how their families will play a key role in their love life.

Besides Alia and Ranveer, the film also stars veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)