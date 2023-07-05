Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh's VIRAL Dialogue Captured Google's Attention; Here’s What Happened Next

The highly anticipated trailer of Karan Johar's latest venture, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was unveiled on July 4.

The film, true to the essence of Dharma Productions, seamlessly blends family drama with a touch of romance, leaving Twitter in awe.

However, it seems that amidst all the excitement, a particular segment of the trailer has caught the attention of none other than tech giant Google. Curious to know more? Keep reading!

GOOGLE REACTS TO RANVEER'S VIRAL DIALOGUE

In the trailer, Ranveer Singh's character playfully challenges Google, boasting that he possesses an abundance of knowledge. He confidently tells Alia Bhatt, "Problem yahi hai... Tu na mujhko duffer samajhti hai. Chal Aaj kuch bhi puch ke dekh. Google ke cheethde na faad diye to mera NAAM bhi Rocky Randhawa nahi!" (The problem is... you think I'm a fool. Let's test it today. If I fail to stump Google, then my name isn't Rocky Randhawa!)

Although Ranveer's character may not get the answer right when Rani asks, Google itself couldn't resist joining the fun. The tech giant shared a screenshot from the trailer on Twitter, hilariously responding, "It is ON (sic)," accepting the challenge in its unique way.

You can check out the tweet here:

The Twitterverse has also been buzzing with reviews of the 'Rocky Aur Rani...' trailer. The film, which seems to be a modern and grand extension of the classic 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,' has already garnered a lot of attention.

TWITTER USERS SHARING THEIR OPINION ON TRAILER

Twitter users couldn't contain their excitement, showering the trailer with words of praise and anticipation for the upcoming film.

From the stellar performances of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to the visually stunning sequences, fans are eagerly looking forward to immersing themselves in the world of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.'