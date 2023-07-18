Ve Kamleya: Arijit Singh-Shreya Ghoshal Capture Soul and Catharsis in New Song From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The third song from the upcoming Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' was unveiled on Tuesday evening on social media, following the cast's interaction with fans at an event in New Delhi.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the song perfectly encapsulates the dilemma of young love and the consequences of the familial conflict that stand in between Rocky and Rani, played by Ranveer and Alia. While parts of the song feel soulful and liberating, there is also an emotional crescendo towards the end, that comes across as cathartic.

Watch the music video of the song below:

Giving away a further idea about what the story of 'RRKPK' promises to be, the glimpses give away an idea that the song will appear at a crucial juncture in the film. You also see the families of both characters display their respective perspectives and feelings as Rocky and Rani navigate the murkiness of their relationship. Pritam's soulful music and Amitabh Bhattacharya's songwriting aptly capture the beats of the emotions that are being conveyed in the Karan Johar directorial.

Currently, the team of 'RRKPK' is on a multi-city tour to promote the upcoming film. Marking KJo's 25th year at the movies, the film releases in cinemas on July 28, 2023 and will mark the 2nd film of both Ranveer and Alia together, following their magical chemistry in Zoya Akhtar's 2019 film 'Gully Boy'. While Ranveer plays Rocky Randhawa, a loud Punjabi brat who wears his heart on his sleeve, Alia plays Rani Chatterjee, a headstrong and rational Bengali woman.

