'Dhang Ke Kapde Pehno': Karan Johar's Mother Hiroo Asks Him To Wear Age-Appropriate Clothes

Known for his flamboyant fashion sense, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar made heads turn at the Bawaal screening on Tuesday with an unexpected style choice.

While celebrities often dazzle in vibrant ensembles, Karan opted for a plain black suit that left fans both surprised and amused.

Taking to Instagram to showcase his look, the 51-year-old director revealed a different side to his fashion journey.

Known for his colourful and bold outfit selections, Karan shared that his mother, Hiroo Johar, playfully teases him about his fashion sense, often suggesting more age-appropriate clothing options.

HERE'S WHat HE SAID

In the Instagram post, Karan can be seen wearing a sleek black blazer and pants, paired with a classic white shirt and black tie.

Playfully addressing his mother's advice, he wrote, "Ma kehti hai ‘umar ho gayi hai… dhang ke kapde pehno….’ Mom aapke liye yeh seedha sadha suit…. par dil phir bhi kehta hai … yeh bright rang kab mujhse chodega" (Mother tells me 'You are old... wear suitable clothes... Mom, this plain suit is for you (but my heart still wants to know when will the colours leave me alone)).

Karan Johar's presence at the Bawaal screening was a highlight of the event. The upcoming movie, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 21.

Karan was seen posing alongside designer Manish Malhotra, adding more glamour to the already star-studded occasion.

KARAN'S APPRECIATION FOR BAWAAL DIRECTOR

Later, on his Instagram Stories, Karan couldn't contain his excitement about the film. He praised director Nitesh Tiwari for crafting an unusual and original love story, filled with nuance and restraint, that left him moved in several moments.

Karan expressed pride in producer Sajid Nadiadwala for backing the film and praised the outstanding performances of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, whom he described as the heartbeat of Bawaal.

FANS EXCITED FOR ROCKY AUR RANI

Fans were thrilled to see Karan Johar's enthusiastic reaction to Bawaal, but they are eagerly awaiting his next directorial venture, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', set to release on July 28.

The star-studded film features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, marking Karan's directorial comeback after a seven-year hiatus since "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil."