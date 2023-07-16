Karan Johar Talks About 'Privilege', Lineage Benefit' as Shanaya Kapoor Announces Film With Mohanlal: 'All Of That Is True'

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, took the internet by surprise on Saturday after she announced her film with south superstar Mohanlal. Shanaya is yet to mark her Bollywood debut, and her film with Mohanlal sent waves across the internet. And amid the chatter, filmmaker Karan Johar penned a long, heartwarming note for the starkid.

KJo is known to be quite close to Sanjay and Maheep, and he has also been a mentor to Shanaya. In fact, Shanaya's Bollywood debut, 'Bedhadak', which was announced in 2022, was to be produced by Karan himself.

On Saturday, Shanaya and Mohanlal announced that their film is titled 'Vrushabha' and is set to go on floors in July 2023. It will release in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu.

Karan Johar's emotional note for Shanaya

KJo began his note by admitting that privilege and the tag of lineage benefit does exist, and that all of it is true, but went on to say that with Shanaya it was different as she has always dreamt of being an artist and facing the camera. "Some journeys are perceived as privileged some are also given the tag of lineage benefit … and all of that is true but in you Shanaya @shanayakapoor02 I have only seen a girl who dreamt of nothing but being a pure artist and facing the camera only when you had put in all that immense hard work and so much passion."

He went on to say, "This is such a brilliant opportunity for you … so much to learn from the legendary @mohanlal sir.. who I admire and respect so much …#VRUSHABHA is a pan Indian spectacle that will wow the world with its narrative and breathtaking visuals … as family to you I am ever so grateful to the entire team for giving us this opportunity … thank you to the immensely talented #roshanmeka… to Connekkt media AVS studios and to my darling and the best @ektarkapoor… we are humbled and grateful to all of you."

Encouraging Shanaya, KJo wrote, "You go shine on girl… focus on the end goal and never be distracted by obstacles on your course! Your perseverance will guide you…. And you and I both know what exciting news is yet to come."

Shanaya shares her excitement

Announcing the film, Shanaya stated on Saturday, "I am excited to face the camera and begin shoot, there will be so much to learn and explore from this film. The storyline is a fascinating one which has stayed with me. Also, the film has all big names associated with it, and is being made on a massive scale, it’s the kind of role any young actor would be excited, and inspired to play. Especially so early in one’s career. It’s a dream come true. And with Mohanlal sir on board, I feel honoured to be a part of Vrushabha. Extremely grateful."

Meanwhile, it was announced last year that Shanaya will be making her Bollywood debut with 'Bedhadak' opposite Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. However, the film has not gone on floors yet and an update on its making is still awaited.