Shanaya Kapoor To Star In Mohanlal's Pan India Film Vrushabha

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to star in the Pan India film Vrushabha opposite South superstar Mohanlal.

The upcoming film will be a big budget project with the 23-year-old actress playing a central role. On Saturday (July 15), the makers announced that veteran actress Salma Agha's daughter Zahrah S Khan is also a part of the film.

In Vrushabha, Shanaya will star opposite Roshann Meka and will play a pivotal role of bridging the gap between past and present timelines of the action entertainer.

The movie is set to go on floors in July 2023 and Shanaya is excited to be part of this project which will release in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu.

She says, "I am excited to face the camera and begin shoot, there will be so much to learn and explore from this film. The storyline is a fascinating one which has stayed with me. Also, the film has all big names associated with it, and is being made on a massive scale, it’s the kind of role any young actor would be excited, and inspired to play. Especially so early in one’s career. It’s a dream come true. And with Mohanlal sir on board, I feel honoured to be a part of Vrushabha. Extremely grateful."

Zahrah adds, "Vrushabha being my debut pan India release is a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to be apart of a film with such high level performers like Mohan sir and to share screen space with him is a treat for me as an actor. The look of the film and the scale is huge from the periodic section to the present day. I’m very excited to be paired with Roshan as I feel he’s got such striking screen presence. I’m eagerly waiting for everyone to see my character and the way it’s been shaped up."

Vrushabha is presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with AVS Studios. The film is directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by (for AVS) Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Shyam Sunder (First Step Movies), produced by (for Balaji Telefilms) Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, produced by (for Connekkt Media) Varun Mathur.

Meanwhile, Shanaya is all set to make her acting as well as Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak', in which she will essay the role of Nimrit.

In the movie, she will be seen with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film.