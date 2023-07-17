Karan Johar Takes A Dig At Makers Of Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas Over Yodha Clash: 'If We Don't Stand United...'

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has taken a dig at the makers of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas, hours after they announced the release date of the film. It looks like Karan is upset with the film clashing with Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha, which is by Dharma Productions.

On Monday (July 17), Karan took to Threads and shared a cryptic note. Without mentioning nay names, Karan expressed his displeasure of films announcing a clashing release date without informing in advance.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Yodha, which also stars Disha Patani, will hit the big screens on December 15.

"Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile," Karan wrote on the social media platform.

Karan enjoys a massive social media following, and along with his films and talk shows, he makes sure to keep his Instagram family entertained as well. He is often seen making headlines over his social media posts, be it a picture or a comment or by his occasional heartfelt notes. But amid all the fun, the filmmaker time and again makes sure to give it back to his online haters as well.

Karan Johar's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, KJo is all set to mark his return as a director after seven years, with the much-awaited film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, and is a love story of two vastly different people and their various efforts to convince their vastly different families.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in key roles. It is all set to hit the silver screens on July 28.

