Netizen Asks Karan Johar 'Are You Gay?', Filmmaker Responds

Filmmaker Karan Johar enjoys a massive social media following, and along with his films and talk shows, he makes sure to keep his Instagram family entertained as well. He is often seen making headlines over his social media posts, be it a picture or a comment or by his occasional heartfelt notes. But amid all the fun, the filmmaker time and again makes sure to give it back to his online haters as well.

KJo is known to never shy away from voicing out his opinion or dissent, and he is often seen shutting down trolls on his social media handle as well.

Known to religiously follow trends, KJo has joined thousands of netizens to come on board the newest social media platform, 'Threads', but there too, he was not spared by the trolls.

Netizen questions Karan Johar's sexuality

KJo got all chatty as soon as he joined Threads. He announced a 10-minute 'Ask Me Anything' session for his followers and wrote, "Happy to answer legit questions that make me gush and blush not flush!!!"

And as soon as he put out the word, among the first of the questions to crop up was that about his sexuality. A user asked the filmmaker, "You are gay, right?'

Not one to mince words, KJo did not ignore the user and his question. Instead, he went on to shut him with a befitting reply. "You're interested?", KJo asked the troll, thus shutting him for good.

Karan Johar's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, KJo is all set to mark his return as a director after 7 long years, with the much-awaited film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, and is a love story of two vastly different people and their various efforts to convince their vastly different families.

The film also stars veteran actors like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in key roles. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is all set to hit the silver screens on July 28.

