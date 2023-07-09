Karan Johar Hosts 'Kitty Party' For Kusha Kapila, Arjun Kapoor, Tanmay Bhat & Others; See INSIDE Photos

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who is busy with the promotions of his much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, recently hosted Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait and other content creators for a 'kitty party' at his residence in Mumbai. Actor Arjun Kapoor also joined them for a fun evening.

On Sunday afternoon, Karan took to his Instagram stories to give a glimpse of their get-together. The filmmaker wrote alongside one of the photos, "The best ever kitty party of the best content creators in the business!!! And also Fubu and me and Vedant! Adding to the glamour."

Along with another photo, in which all of them are seen standing together, Karan wrote, "The muhurat of a film no one asked for."

Sumukhi Suresh and Vedant Lamba are also seen in the pictures.

Check out their pictures here:

However, it is not clear why Karan and Arjun met the content creators.

Kusha Kapila recently made headlines after she announced her separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. She was also trolled after her old interview with Karan in which they talk about 'infidelity' went viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set for the release of his romantic film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

It is set to hit the theatres on July 28. The film marks Karan's return to the director's chair after over six years.