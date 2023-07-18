 Onir SLAMS Karan Johar’s Rant On Film Clashes: ‘Don’t Think For A Second When They Deprive A Small Indie Film’
Onir SLAMS Karan Johar’s Rant On Film Clashes: ‘Don’t Think For A Second When They Deprive A Small Indie Film’

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Onir has expressed his views on the recent clash between two films and responded to Karan Johar's rant about film clashes in the industry.

After the makers of Merry Christmas announced that their film would be released on the same day as Karan Johar's production Yodha, the renowned filmmaker took to Threads to express his frustration.

Onir, known for his independent films, has now shared his thoughts on the matter.

article-image

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

Taking to Twitter, Onir wrote, "Big Bollywood releases get so upset when there is another big budget release on the same day, and they talk about how we should all care for each other in the industry. But don't think for a second when they deprive a small-budget indie film of a tiny number of good shows to survive."

Onir's statement appears to be a veiled remark aimed at Karan Johar's frustration over film clashes. Karan had posted on Threads, "Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers… If we don't stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days, then calling us a fraternity is futile."

article-image

CLASH OF TWO BIG BUDGET MOVIES

The clash in question involves Karan Johar's Yodha, an action film starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashi Khanna, produced by Karan's banner Dharma Productions.

On the other hand, Merry Christmas is a dark comedy thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced under his banner Matchbox Pictures. Co-produced by Ramesh Taurani's Tips Industries, the film is bilingual (Hindi and Tamil) featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

Both films are now scheduled to be released in theatres on December 15.

article-image
