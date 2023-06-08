Raveena Tandon Accompanies Onir at KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2023

Actress Raveena Tandon was spotted attending the KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival 2023 on Wednesday evening

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She looked ravishing in an all-black ensemble as she arrived at the event

Raveena accompanied filmmaker Onir for the premiere of his film Pine Cone at the prestigious film festival

Raveena gracefully posed for the paps and she only had love and good wishes for Onir

The actress was all smiles as the paps greeted her ahead of Pine Cone premiere

The KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival is an annual LGBTQIA+ event which is being held in Mumbai since 2010

The film festival screens movies with LGBTQIA+ themes from India and across the globe

KASHISH is regarded as one of the top 5 queer film festivals in the world

Pine Cone is a layered love story of a gay man as he navigates through love , loss and desire.

