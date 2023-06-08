Raveena Tandon Accompanies Onir at KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2023
Actress Raveena Tandon was spotted attending the KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival 2023 on Wednesday evening
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She looked ravishing in an all-black ensemble as she arrived at the event
Raveena accompanied filmmaker Onir for the premiere of his film Pine Cone at the prestigious film festival
Raveena gracefully posed for the paps and she only had love and good wishes for Onir
The actress was all smiles as the paps greeted her ahead of Pine Cone premiere
The KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival is an annual LGBTQIA+ event which is being held in Mumbai since 2010
The film festival screens movies with LGBTQIA+ themes from India and across the globe
KASHISH is regarded as one of the top 5 queer film festivals in the world
Pine Cone is a layered love story of a gay man as he navigates through love , loss and desire.
