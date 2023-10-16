Unseen BTS Photos From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Sets

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2023
The iconic Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai clocked 25 years on October 16, 2023
The film released in theatres on this day back in 1998
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has been declared as a cult classic, and we do not disagree!
The film is loved by the masses even today, and they have all the reasons for it!
Here's an unseen picture of SRK, Rani Mukerji and debutant director Karan Johar from the sets of the film
"25 years ago is where it all began…and here we are today celebrating not just a film but an EMOTION for me," KJo wrote in an emotional post on Monday
Here's another fun shot of SRK and Anupam Kher pulling Archana Puran Singh's leg
Thanking the audience for the love that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has received, Karan wrote, "Thank you for showering unending love for this tale of pyaar & dosti till today and thank you for marking my journey as a filmmaker for 25 years with such warmth."
