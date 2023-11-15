 Mahabharat Actor Feroz Khan To Share Screen With Ajay Devgn After 31 Years
Feroz Khan says, "I think it may be directed by Rohit Shetty."

Lipika VarmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Actor Feroz Khan, who is known for playing Arjun in Mahabharat has teamed up with Ajay Devgn in Jigar earlier. The Free Press Journal has learned that after so many years, he is all set to share screen space with ‘Singham’ actor.

“I am doing an out and out action film with Ajay Devgn. It's yet an untitled film. I think it may be directed by Rohit Shetty. It is produced by Kumar Mangat. I am more focused and concerned with my role. I play villain. I don’t know more about the project,” he reveals. 

“First and foremost, age is just a number in the head. One should be healthy and strong to be working in the film line. I have been doing antagonist’s role to the best of my ability. This will be the second time after Jigar I will be playing the villain rather matching to- gether with Ajay. Earlier, I have done one more film with Ajay, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet,” he adds.



