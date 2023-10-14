Singham Ajay Devgn Gives Shoutout To Prosenjit's Bengali Cop Thriller Dawshom Awbotaar

On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, marking the start of Durga Puja, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn took to social media to extend his heartfelt wishes to the team of Jio Studios’ and SVF Entertainment’s upcoming Bengali cop drama Dawshom Awbotaar.

Devgn’s special shoutout went to the evergreen and versatile Bengali legend Prosenjit Chatterjee who takes the lead as Probir, the iconic cop in Dawshom Awbotaar, the original Bengali cop universe.

The stellar cast of Dawshom Awbotaar also includes Anirban Bhattacharya, who too essays the role of a cop and together they are set to redefine the cop genre in Bengali cinema, along with Jisshu U Sengupta and Jaya Ahsan.

For fans of Ajay Devgn’s iconic portrayal as Singham, this cross-cultural support for another cop universe in Bengali cinema is a heartwarming spirit of collaboration and support in the Indian film industry.

Dawshom Awbotaar will hit cinemas on October 19 in West Bengal and fans across can look forward to a nationwide release on October 20. Advance booking of the film begins on October 15.

Produced by Jio Studios and SVF Entertainment and directed by Srijit Mukherji, Dawshom Awbotaar promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that has been eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike.

