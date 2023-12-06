Chennai Floods: Actor Ajith Helps Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal With Travel Arrangements; Photo Goes Viral

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal recently revealed that actor Ajith Kumar check up on him and Aamir Khan, who were rescued from Chennai floods recently. They were stranded in Karapakkam area for over 24 hours following torrential rains triggered by severe cyclonic storm Michaung. On December 5, Vishnu took to his official X account and posted a picture with Ajith and Aamir. He also revealed that Ajith helped them with travel arrangements.

Vishnu wrote, "After getting to know our situation through a common friend, The ever helpful Ajith Sir came to check in on us and helped with travel arrangements for our villa community members. Love you Ajith Sir!"

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued the actors and others on Tuesday after the rains subsided.

Vishnu also shared a photo of Aamir sitting on an inflatable boat. He wrote, "Thanks to the fire and rescue department for helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in Karapakkam... Saw 3 boats functioning already Great work by TN govt in such testing times Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly."

In fact, it was Vishal who had on Monday sought help to be rescued. “Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in Karapakkam. I have called for help. No electricity no Wi-Fi. No phone signal. Nothing. Only on terrace at a particular point i get some signal. Lets hope i and so many here get some help. I can feel for people all over Chennai,” he had said.

Based on his post, a contingent of the Fire Services was sent to Karapakkam on Tuesday morning and the personnel were pleasantly surprised that Vishal was not the only celebrity to be stranded there but Aamir Khan too was among the residents.

In October, 2023, it was reported that Aamir shifted his base to Chennai to be by his mother Zeenat Hussain’s side, who is undertaking treatment in a private hospital in the city after suffering a heart attack.