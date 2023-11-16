Lal Salaam Actor Vishnu Vishal Issues Clarification Over Correcting His Superstar Tweet For Kamal Haasan And Aamir Khan

Lal Salaam actor Vishnu Vishal was one among the several attendees at Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's 69th birthday bash. The actor also had a fan moment meeting both Haasan and Aamir Khan. He took to his X account to share a picture featuring both the legends in the frame.

However, his well-intended post rubbed off fans of Superstar Rajinikanth, the wrong way, since Vishal addressed both Haasan and Khan as 'superstars'. Rajini fans were quick to bombard the actor on social media and remind him that the title only belongs to the Jailer actor. This relentless trolling led to the actor edit his own tweet, where the revised caption now stands, "A favourite pic with all favourites. Stars are stars for a reason." The initial caption was, "Superstars are superstars for a reason".

A favourite pic with all favourites❤️❤️



stars are stars for a reason❤️ pic.twitter.com/oDLnybfVBr — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) November 14, 2023

Even after he edited the caption in his pic, fans would not spare Vishal from the trolling. Some even took to mocking his efforts at damage control. Quick to dispel the narrative, the actor took to his account again and shared, “Superstars are superstars for a reason…. Just caz i edited my tweet doesn make me weak… I love everyone who is a superstar… So all of u tryin to spread negativity on my timeline just buzz off…. There will be only one SUPERSTAR title for us…but superstars are everyone who have achieved way beyond my respect. Love all Spread love Not hatred…. God bless (sic).”

Superstars are superstars for a reason….

Just caz i edited my tweet doesn make me weak…

I love everyone who is a superstar…

So all of u tryin to spread negativity on my timeline just buzz off….

There will be only one SUPERSTAR title for us…but superstars are everyone who… https://t.co/yZt06su0Nz — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) November 16, 2023

Addressing the Leo success meet, Thalapathy Vijay too had distanced himself away from the superstar title as the actor feels that the honour of the word can be reserved for only Rajinikanth.

Vishal's Lal Salaam is looking for January 2024 release. Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film also stars Vikranth and will see Rajinikanth in an extended cameo.