 Lal Salaam Actor Vishnu Vishal Issues Clarification Over Correcting His Superstar Tweet For Kamal Haasan And Aamir Khan
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentLal Salaam Actor Vishnu Vishal Issues Clarification Over Correcting His Superstar Tweet For Kamal Haasan And Aamir Khan

Lal Salaam Actor Vishnu Vishal Issues Clarification Over Correcting His Superstar Tweet For Kamal Haasan And Aamir Khan

The clarification comes after the actor was trolled by fans of Rajinikanth

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image

Lal Salaam actor Vishnu Vishal was one among the several attendees at Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's 69th birthday bash. The actor also had a fan moment meeting both Haasan and Aamir Khan. He took to his X account to share a picture featuring both the legends in the frame.

However, his well-intended post rubbed off fans of Superstar Rajinikanth, the wrong way, since Vishal addressed both Haasan and Khan as 'superstars'. Rajini fans were quick to bombard the actor on social media and remind him that the title only belongs to the Jailer actor. This relentless trolling led to the actor edit his own tweet, where the revised caption now stands, "A favourite pic with all favourites. Stars are stars for a reason." The initial caption was, "Superstars are superstars for a reason".

Read Also
CWC 2023: Rajinikanth Arrives In Mumbai To Watch Ind Vs Nz Semi-Final At Wankhede Stadium (WATCH)
article-image

Even after he edited the caption in his pic, fans would not spare Vishal from the trolling. Some even took to mocking his efforts at damage control. Quick to dispel the narrative, the actor took to his account again and shared, “Superstars are superstars for a reason…. Just caz i edited my tweet doesn make me weak… I love everyone who is a superstar… So all of u tryin to spread negativity on my timeline just buzz off…. There will be only one SUPERSTAR title for us…but superstars are everyone who have achieved way beyond my respect. Love all Spread love Not hatred…. God bless (sic).”

Read Also
Superstar Rajinikanth Enjoys Quiet Diwali With Grandsons Yatra and Linga, Daughter Aishwarya Shares...
article-image

Addressing the Leo success meet, Thalapathy Vijay too had distanced himself away from the superstar title as the actor feels that the honour of the word can be reserved for only Rajinikanth.

Vishal's Lal Salaam is looking for January 2024 release. Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film also stars Vikranth and will see Rajinikanth in an extended cameo.

Read Also
PHOTOS: Rajinikanth's Fan Builds Temple For The Thalaiva In Madurai
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajinikanth Manifests World Cup 2023 Win For Team India: 100 Per Cent World Cup Is Ours

Rajinikanth Manifests World Cup 2023 Win For Team India: 100 Per Cent World Cup Is Ours

Lal Salaam Actor Vishnu Vishal Issues Clarification Over Correcting His Superstar Tweet For Kamal...

Lal Salaam Actor Vishnu Vishal Issues Clarification Over Correcting His Superstar Tweet For Kamal...

Zoya Akhtar Reveals Having 'Second Thoughts' About Casting Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda...

Zoya Akhtar Reveals Having 'Second Thoughts' About Casting Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda...

After Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan To Host A 'Grand' Party For David Beckham At Mannat

After Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan To Host A 'Grand' Party For David Beckham At Mannat

Vidhu Vinod Chopra On 12th Fail’s Unexpected Success: This Love Is Contagious

Vidhu Vinod Chopra On 12th Fail’s Unexpected Success: This Love Is Contagious