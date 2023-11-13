Superstar Rajinikanth Enjoys Quiet Diwali With Grandsons Yatra and Linga, Daughter Aishwarya Shares Candid Pictures

Post the mammoth success of his last release Jailer, superstar Rajinikanth is witnessing a renewed sense of energy professionally. Having not enjoyed box-office success in recent years with many of his films from Kaala, 2.0, Petta and Darbar facing average to dismal fates in cinema, Jailer brought in a lot of joy for the actor and his much loyal fandom.

With Diwali season ongoing, it was only fitting that the 72-year old actor took some much-needed downtime to spend the festivities with his family.

In a series of pictures shared by daughter Aishwarya, the actor was seen spending quality time with his grandsons Yatra and Linga.

Check out the post below.

In the pictures, the boys can be seen bowing to their grandfather and seeking his blessings, which is a customary practice followed by South Indian families during festive and important occasions

From the looks of it, the celebrations come across as simple and sweet amid the flood of Diwali parties being hosted in both the Hindi and southern film industries.

Born to Aishwarya and Captain Miller actor Dhanush, Yatra and Linga are always seen spending quality time with their parents and grandparents, despite their parents' separation. While Aishwarya and Dhanush have officially parted ways, they have agreed to co-parent their kids and ensure that their kids are brought up with the same values with which they themselves were raised. The two boys were also seen accompanying their National Award-winning father at the red carpet premiere of his Hollywood film The Gray Man

AT THE WORK FRONT

Following the success of Jailer, Rajini now has Thalaivar 170 by Gnanavel, which is a multi-starrer that will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier and Rithika Singh. He will also lend a cameo appearance in Aishwarya's Lal Salaam.

The veteran actor is also in talks with Leo fame Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)