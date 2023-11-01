 PHOTOS: Rajinikanth's Fan Builds Temple For The Thalaiva In Madurai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPHOTOS: Rajinikanth's Fan Builds Temple For The Thalaiva In Madurai

PHOTOS: Rajinikanth's Fan Builds Temple For The Thalaiva In Madurai

Self-proclaimed Rajini fan, Karthik converted a part of his home space into a shrine where he also installed the actor's statue.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
article-image

A die-hard fan of megastar Rajinikanth has built a temple dedicated to Thalaiva in the premises of his house in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

Self-proclaimed Rajini fan, Karthik converted a part of his home space into a shrine where he also installed the actor's statue.

As per Karthik, Rajinikanth's idol weighs 250 kg.

"For us, Rajinikanth is God. I have built a temple for him as a mark of respect," he told ANI.

Karthik's daughter Anushiya also expressed her admiration for Rajinikanth.

"We worship the idol of Rajinikanth in the same way we worship God in the temple," she said.

Read Also
Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan Complete Mumbai Schedule Of TJ Gnanavel's Thalaivar 170
article-image

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is basking in the success of 'Jailer'. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in 'Jailer'. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos.

In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in ' 'Thalaivar 170'. Thalaivar 170 is being directed by TJ Gnanavel.

Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in 1991 film Hum, directed by Mukul Anand.

Read Also
WATCH: No, That's Not Rajinikanth! Superstar's Lookalike Spotted In Kerala
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hrithik Roshan Calls Saba Azad His 'Home', Wishes Her Happy Birthday With Romantic Post

Hrithik Roshan Calls Saba Azad His 'Home', Wishes Her Happy Birthday With Romantic Post

PHOTOS: Rajinikanth's Fan Builds Temple For The Thalaiva In Madurai

PHOTOS: Rajinikanth's Fan Builds Temple For The Thalaiva In Madurai

Pippa Trailer: Ishaan Khatter Looks Fearless As Captain Balram Singh Mehta, Film To Release On...

Pippa Trailer: Ishaan Khatter Looks Fearless As Captain Balram Singh Mehta, Film To Release On...

Kangana Ranaut Performs Special Gantrala Puja For Nephew Ashwatthama

Kangana Ranaut Performs Special Gantrala Puja For Nephew Ashwatthama

Ben Affleck Bumps His Luxury Mercedes Into Car After Chatting With Ex Jennifer Garner; Photos Go...

Ben Affleck Bumps His Luxury Mercedes Into Car After Chatting With Ex Jennifer Garner; Photos Go...