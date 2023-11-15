CWC 2023: Rajinikanth Arrives In Mumbai To Watch Ind Vs Nz Semi-Final At Wankhede Stadium (WATCH) | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Superstar Rajinikanth arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand scheduled to be played at Wankhede Stadium. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport. He was all smiles for the paparazzi stationed there. He wore a dark blue shirt with denim and carried a black sling bag.

Watch the video below.

When he was spotted at the Chennai airport he told reporters at the airport, "I am going to see the match.”

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Rajinikanth leaves from Chennai airport to witness the World Cup semi-finals scheduled to be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.



"I am going to see the match..," says Actor Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/yWg1WpRHXX — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

While the Kiwis will be aiming to reach their third successive World Cup final after 2015 and 2019, India will be looking forward to overcoming the knockout hurdle that has not let them win a major ICC title since 2013, and that too against a team that has given them the most trouble in must-win matches.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is basking in the success of 'Jailer' which saw him essay the role of an ex-cop seeking to find his son who has been kidnapped. The film also had special cameos by Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, and Shivarajkumar.

Rajinikanth’s next film is tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 170’ which will see him sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. It is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film Hum, directed by Mukul Anand.

Last month, Rajinikanth shared a picture with Big B from the film's sets and wrote, "After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca's 'Thalaivar 170' directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!"

After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!@SrBachchan @LycaProductions @tjgnan#Thalaivar170 pic.twitter.com/RwzI7NXK4y — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 25, 2023

Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil will also feature in the film.

