Chennai Floods: Aamir Khan Rescued After Being Stranded For Over 24 Hours; Visuals Surface

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who is in Chennai to spend time with his mother, was stuck for over 24 hours in the city which has been hit by severe floods. A photo has been shared by actor Vishnu Vishal which shows Aamir being rescued by fire and rescue officials.

Chennai, affected by Cyclone Michaung, is grappling with severe flooding and rain-related incidents. Several heartbreaking visuals from the flood-affected areas have been doing the rounds on social media.

Sharing Aamir's picture on X, Vishnu Vishal wrote, "Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in Karapakkam... Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly."

In another post, Vishnu Vishal shared several photos to show water entering his house in Karapakkam. "Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in karapakkam... I have called for help... No electricity no wifi... No phone signal Nothing... Only on terrace at a particular point I get some signal... Lets hope I and so many here get some help❤️I can feel for people all over Chennai #staystrong 🙄."

Talking about Aamir, in October 2023, it was reported that the actor has decided to prioritise his mother Zeenat Hussain's well-being and has decided to spend time with her in Chennai due to her ill health. For the actor, family always comes first, and he has decided to shift his base to Chennai to be with his mother.

Aamir is a resident of Mumbai and according to a report in India Today, the actor will be in Chennai till December 2023.

Back then, it was reported that the actor's mother was under the care of a private medical facility in Chennai. Reportedly, the Dangal actor planned to stay at a hotel close to his mother's treatment centre so that he can be around her whenever required. In October 2022, Zeenat Hussain suffered a massive heart attack at her Panchagani house.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir recently revealed his upcoming film Sitare Zameen Par, which carries a similar theme to that of his iconic film Taare Zameen Par.

Sitare Zameen Par is touted to be a comedy film with a high entertainment quotient. "I have not spoken about it publicly and I won't be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is Sitare Zameen Par. You remember my film Taare Zameen Par and the name of this film is Sitare Zameen Par because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme," Aamir said while talking about the film.