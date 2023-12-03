Old Aamir Khan Interview Surfaces Online Amid Animal Debate, Actor Said, 'Directors Who Are Not Creatively Talented Rely On Violence And Sex'

Aamir Khan, as a figure in the film industry, has consistently embraced significant responsibility for the movies in which he has acted and directed. Even during his time on television, producing episodes focused on social awareness in Satyameva Jayate, the actor has consistently emphasized the importance of creating art with a sense of social responsibility.

In under three days from its release, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal has ignited discussions and debates across the internet.

While it was expected that the movie will draw polarizing reactions like Vanga elicited at the time of Kabir Singh's release in 2019, this time around, the social media discourse surrounding Animal has only heightened, with many criticizing Vanga for the explicit depiction of violence and intimacy in key scenes of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.

In light of a lot of opposing opinions floating in and around the internet, social media users have also brought an old Aamir Khan interview to the forefront, drawing comparisons between the actor's views and Vanga's directorial choices.

In the supposed interview, Aamir shares, “These are a few emotions that are very easy to provoke in the audience. Violence is one of these emotions and sex is another. These two emotions are most easy to provoke in a human being. The directors who aren’t that talented in creating a story and in showing emotions and creating situations, they depend heavily on violence and sex to make their films work. They think that if they show a lot of violence and sex in the film their film will be successful. I think this is a very wrong thinking. It is possible that they get success sometimes by doing this but this harms the society very much and I think it is a wrong thing to do.”

Watch the concerned video below:

Aamir Khan exposed Vanga even before that misogynistic psychopath was into filmmaking. He says it should be kept in mind that what you're showing on the screen doesn't have a bad impact on society. Animal is one such film. Huge respect to Aamir sir! 🫡👏 pic.twitter.com/DbpTcxnotp — yash. (@YashSRK17) December 2, 2023

ABOUT ANIMAL

In just three days after its release, the film featuring Ranbir Kapoor, which explores the complex relationship between a wealthy father and his immature son, has crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the box office. Despite receiving varied reviews from critics, Animal continues to perform strongly. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the movie includes an ensemble cast featuring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Charu Shankar, Saloni Batra, Anshul Chauhan, Siddhant Karnick, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.