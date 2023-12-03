The release of the movie Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring Ranbir Kapoor, was expected to generate widespread discussions and debates across the nation. This anticipation is primarily due to the film's unsettling visuals, which depict graphic scenes of gore, violence, and abuse.
Shobhaa De Lashes Out At Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Animal: Says 'Film Made By An Animal That Gives Animals A Bad Name', Gets Trolled
The acclaimed author urged viewers to reflect upon the problematic film's social and cultural impact on the society
Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 01:55 PM IST