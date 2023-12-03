 'Such Disgrace': Netizens Outraged Over Ranbir Kapoor's 'Pad Change' Dialogue For Rashmika Mandanna In Animal
In Animal, Ranbir's character can be seen drawing parallels between his wife's (Rashmika Mandanna) menstruation and his post-surgery complications.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, released in theatres on December 1, Friday, and it has become the talk of the town, for reasons both good and bad. While a section of the internet lauded the film, others slammed it for reeking of sexism and misogyny, and the latest scene which is being discussed online is the infamous 'pad' scene.

In the film, Ranbir's character can be seen yelling at his wife, played by Rashmika Mandanna, about how she complains about her periods every month, but he has been wearing adult diapers and moving around with urine bags and catheter.

"Mahine mein 4 baar pad change karne ke liye itna natak karti hai tu, main roz 50 kar raha hoon," Ranbir shouts at Rashmika, drawing parallels between menstruation and his post-surgery complications.

However, the dialogue did not sit well with netizens, who stated that it was not only factually incorrect, but also extremely toxic and disgraceful.

"What brought her period in the dialogue?! she bleeds monthly and doesn't die, but he is dying by the thought of changing 50 pads on open wound!" a user exclaimed, while another wrote, "Its minimum 4 pads/day for 5 days frm 11-59 yrs of life. Have some basic knowledge. God knows how u deal with women in your fam."

Several other dialogues and scenes in Animal have also sparked controversies, including the one in which Ranbir can be seen hurting Rashmika by pulling her bra strap, and another in which he threatens to shoot her in the bedroom with their kids sleeping in front of them.

Animal has emerged to be a blockbuster with record-shattering numbers in just two days. The film has already raked in over Rs 100 crore in India, and globally, it has earned more than Rs 230 crore.

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor, among others, in key roles.

