WATCH: Tamil Actor Vishal Blasts Chennai Mayor Amid Heavy Floods, Says 'I Put My Head Down In Shame'

Tamil actor Vishal, who garnered headlines recently after he locked horns with the Central Board of Film Certification for his film Mark Antony, has now taken to social media to criticise Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan and the officers of Greater Chennai Corporation for failing to prevent the flooding in the city caused by Cyclone Michaung.

Vishal shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Dear Ms Priya Rajan (Mayor of Chennai) and to one & all other officers of Greater Chennai Corporation including the Commissioner. Hope you all are safe & sound with your families & water especially drainage water not entering your houses & most importantly hope you have unconditional supply of food & electricity.”

Dear Ms Priya Rajan (Mayor of Chennai) and to one & all other officers of Greater Chennai Corporation including the Commissioner. Hope you all are safe & sound with your families & water especially drainage water not entering your houses & most importantly hope you have… pic.twitter.com/pqkiaAo6va — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 4, 2023

“Just checking as a Voter coz as Citizens living in the same city as you are, we are not in the same position. I wonder if the entire storm water drain project was meant for Singapore or Chennai? Can u pls let us know as we in 2015 came on to the roads to help people in distress but after 8 years it is pathetic to see an even worse condition,” he added.

“We will continue to help this time around also for sure with food supplies & water, but I guess this time would love to see all the representatives of each constituency come out & do the needful & instil hope & help rather than fear & distress. I put my head down in shame as I write to you. Awaiting not a miracle but wat is called DUTY to Citizens. God Bless,” concluded Vishal.

Vishal made headlines in September after he alleged that he had to pay Rs 6.5 lakh to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for the certification of the Hindi version of his Tamil film Mark Antony. Last month, he visited the CBI office in Mumbai in connection with the case amid the ongoing inquiry.