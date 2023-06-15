Is Manoj Bajpayee Joining Politics Soon? Actor Says, 'I Am 200 Per Cent Sure About...'

Manoj Bajpayee |

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who hails from Bihar, has recently reacted to reports that claimed he will be joining politics. For those unversed, in September 2022, the Gangs of Waaseypur actor had met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar.

Since then, it was speculated that the actor might join politics. However, in a recent interview with PTI, Manoj Bajpayee said, "When I visited Bihar last time, I met Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Since then, people started speculating that I will join politics. I am 200 per cent sure I won't do that. Question of joining politics does not arise at all."

He added that he will always remain an actor. During the same interview, he was also asked about the Bihar's government plan to come out with a new film policy. To this he replied, "The state government should immediately introduce the new film policy, which will provide proper exposure to artistes of the state. It will also benefit filmmakers who want to shoot in Bihar."

Manoj Bajpayee hails from Belwa village in West Champaran district. He also recently visited Patna for the promotions of his recently released film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, in which he plays the role of a lawyer who takes on a powerful self-styled godman.

