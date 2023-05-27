Manoj Bajpayee REVEALS wife Shabana felt insulted watching him romance actresses in bad movies

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai actor Manoj Bajpayee has never shied away from speaking his mind. He recently opened up about his past experiences in the film industry.

In a candid interview, he revealed how his wife, Shabana Raza, scolded him after feeling insulted and humiliated while watching him romance heroines in a subpar film.

Though Manoj did not mention the name of the film, he recounted an incident when he took Shabana to watch it in a theatre.

I appreciate Shabana's perspective: Manoj

While they were unaware, a group of girls sitting behind her started making fun of him during the screening. Once the movie ended, Shabana wasted no time in expressing her disappointment to Manoj over the phone.

Shabana's scolding came from a place of genuine concern for her husband's career. She emphasized that they were not in such dire straits that he had to compromise on quality projects for the sake of money. She then asked him to stop doing films for money.

Shabana explained how embarrassed and humiliated she felt while watching him in that film. She reminded him that he didn't need to prove anything to anyone and advised him to focus on choosing compelling stories and well-rounded characters for his future projects.

Manoj admitted that Shabana's words hit home and constituted valuable advice. Despite the initial scolding, he appreciated her perspective and the way she delivered it.

Shabana find humour in Manoj's serious portrayal

Surprisingly, Manoj shared an amusing incident during the climax scene of the film "Satyameva Jayate."

Despite the serious tone of the scene, Shabana burst into laughter, finding Manoj's acting in that particular moment unintentionally funny. Curious, he asked her why she was laughing, and Shabana explained that she found his portrayal in the scene hilariously over the top.

Manoj Bajpayee's wife's candid feedback has had a profound impact on the actor's approach to his career choices. Her scolding served as a reality check, urging him to prioritize quality over financial considerations.

