Manoj Bajpayee calls Anurag Kashyap ‘mad’ & ‘eccentric for rejecting opportunity to direct Shool

Shool, the action-crime drama featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Raveen Tandon, released in 1989, is one of the best movies he has done to date. The film directed by Eeshwar Vishwas was written by Anurag Kashyap, and he was supposed to direct it himself.

However, Anurag turned down this golden opportunity, which later went to Eeshwar.

Talking about the same during the promotions of his latest film ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, Manoj, who shares a strong bond with Anurag Kashyap, called him ‘mad’ and ‘eccentric’ for letting the opportunity slide.

In a recent interview, Manoj Bajpayee shared how he still feels disappointed about Anurag not shooting for Shool and stated, "You will not find a more unusual man like him. He has work, and he was in charge. He wrote Shool but didn’t direct the film. He is stubborn, but more than stubborn, he is a mad man."

Read Also Manoj Bajpayee hosts industry friends at Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai special premiere

On being asked about the reason for Anurag leaving Shool

Actor Manoj Bajpayee was then quizzed about why Anurag left the project when he himself wrote the script: Is it because he wasn’t happy with the changes made in Shool?

Responding to the question, the actor said, "No, that wasn’t the case. He was the writer, and he could have directed the film, but he had another script for a film named ‘Paanch’. He was adamant about working on that film instead of Shool or any other project. He said he wouldn’t work on anything else before Paanch. He is ‘Dimag ka Tedha Aadmi’ (a slightly eccentric guy)."

Anurag Kashyap & Manoj Bajpayee's Professional Front

While Anurag Kashyap recently made his Cannes debut, where he had to present his latest film ‘Kennedy’, Manoj is busy promoting his recent release ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai."

Apart from that, Anurag Kashyap is also grabbing headlines for his statement to Chiyaan Vikram that he never responded to his calls. After his statement arrived, actor Chiyaan Vikram clarified that he himself called him, but it was he who didn’t respond to his calls.