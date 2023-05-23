 Manoj Bajpayee calls Anurag Kashyap ‘mad’ & ‘eccentric for rejecting opportunity to direct Shool
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentManoj Bajpayee calls Anurag Kashyap ‘mad’ & ‘eccentric for rejecting opportunity to direct Shool

Manoj Bajpayee calls Anurag Kashyap ‘mad’ & ‘eccentric for rejecting opportunity to direct Shool

In a recent interview, Manoj Bajpayee shared how he still feels disappointed about Anurag not shooting for 'Shool'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
article-image

Shool, the action-crime drama featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Raveen Tandon, released in 1989, is one of the best movies he has done to date. The film directed by Eeshwar Vishwas was written by Anurag Kashyap, and he was supposed to direct it himself.

However, Anurag turned down this golden opportunity, which later went to Eeshwar.

Talking about the same during the promotions of his latest film ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, Manoj, who shares a strong bond with Anurag Kashyap, called him ‘mad’ and ‘eccentric’ for letting the opportunity slide.

In a recent interview, Manoj Bajpayee shared how he still feels disappointed about Anurag not shooting for Shool and stated, "You will not find a more unusual man like him. He has work, and he was in charge. He wrote Shool but didn’t direct the film. He is stubborn, but more than stubborn, he is a mad man."

Read Also
Manoj Bajpayee hosts industry friends at Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai special premiere
article-image

On being asked about the reason for Anurag leaving Shool

Actor Manoj Bajpayee was then quizzed about why Anurag left the project when he himself wrote the script: Is it because he wasn’t happy with the changes made in Shool?

Responding to the question, the actor said, "No, that wasn’t the case. He was the writer, and he could have directed the film, but he had another script for a film named ‘Paanch’. He was adamant about working on that film instead of Shool or any other project. He said he wouldn’t work on anything else before Paanch. He is ‘Dimag ka Tedha Aadmi’ (a slightly eccentric guy)."

Read Also
Manoj Bajpayee on Shah Rukh Khan: 'At 25, he endured utter devastation but...'
article-image

Anurag Kashyap & Manoj Bajpayee's Professional Front

While Anurag Kashyap recently made his Cannes debut, where he had to present his latest film ‘Kennedy’, Manoj is busy promoting his recent release ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai."

Apart from that, Anurag Kashyap is also grabbing headlines for his statement to Chiyaan Vikram that he never responded to his calls. After his statement arrived, actor Chiyaan Vikram clarified that he himself called him, but it was he who didn’t respond to his calls.

Read Also
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Review: Manoj Bajpayee’s performance and taut writing uplift this...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone is a vision in black-n-white, shares Day 2 looks

Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone is a vision in black-n-white, shares Day 2 looks

Aspiring actor Nirmal Singh receives new lease of life in landmark fundraiser, courtesy 1302 Donors

Aspiring actor Nirmal Singh receives new lease of life in landmark fundraiser, courtesy 1302 Donors

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: From Shiv Thakare to Archana Gautam, list of confirmed contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: From Shiv Thakare to Archana Gautam, list of confirmed contestants

Indian K-pop idol-Blackswan member Sriya Lenka on band's return with 'That Karma'

Indian K-pop idol-Blackswan member Sriya Lenka on band's return with 'That Karma'

Cannes 2023: Shruti Haasan stuns on the red carpet in black outfit

Cannes 2023: Shruti Haasan stuns on the red carpet in black outfit