Manoj Bajpayee on Shah Rukh Khan: 'At 25, he endured utter devastation but...'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently expressed his profound admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, acknowledging the tumultuous journey that his esteemed colleague endured before carving out his own remarkable niche in the film industry.

Recalling the indomitable spirit that defined Shah Rukh Khan's ascent, Bajpayee lauded his ability to rebuild his life and career from the ashes of personal tragedy.

Bajpayee, who is currently preparing for the highly anticipated release of his upcoming courtroom drama, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, spoke candidly about his deep appreciation for Shah Rukh Khan's remarkable transformation.

Bajpayee told The Lallantop, "I feel an immense sense of joy witnessing Shah Rukh Khan's ascent to the pinnacle of success. The way he forged his own path after enduring the utter devastation of losing his entire family at the tender age of 25 is truly commendable. Despite facing unimaginable hardships, he managed to construct his own world, create a new family, and establish an awe-inspiring reputation for himself."

Continuing to reflect on their shared journey in the entertainment industry, Bajpayee revealed, "I have the utmost respect for Shah Rukh Khan because I was one of the fortunate few who witnessed firsthand the trials and tribulations he faced. Despite observing the challenges that accompanied his meteoric rise, I could never harbor any bitterness towards his well-deserved success."

During the engaging interview, Bajpayee nostalgically reminisced about the early days of their careers, recounting frequent meetings and collaborations with the illustrious Shah Rukh Khan. However, due to their individual commitments and the creation of their respective "different worlds," the two luminaries no longer find the opportunity to convene as frequently as they once did. Nevertheless, Bajpayee emphasized the enduring bond of mutual respect that unites them.

Away from the limelight, Manoj Bajpayee's recent appearance in the poignant drama 'Gulmohar' showcased his extraordinary talent once again.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, the film portrayed Bajpayee in the role of Sharmila Tagore's onscreen son, alongside the accomplished Simran and Suraj Sharma, under the direction of the talented Rahul V Chittella.

