Manoj Bajpayee on Bandaa based on Asaram case: 'We only filmed it, there is no change from our side'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for the release of his upcoming courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film is based on a true event. It follows the fight of a lawyer to bring justice to a girl who was sexually assaulted by self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu.

Manoj Bajpayee opens up about controversy surrounding his upcoming film

The film will release directly on Zee5. The trailer was shared by the makers earlier this week, however, it has already stirred a conversation. Soon after the trailer was unveiled, the makers received a legal notice by Asaram's team.

In an interview with India Today, Manoj Bajpayee spoke about the film and its sensitive subject. Mentioning that the court’s verdict on the matter is out, the actor stated that there has been a judgement and punishment which was decided by the High Court.

"There is nothing above the law and the court. So, once that is proved in the court of law, how can we be responsible for telling the story? We have only filmed it. We only made a film on it. There is no change from our side," he further said.

Manoj Bajpayee added that name have been changed in the film and a lot of things are fictional. "There are a few incidents that we have taken from outside as well, for examples, names have been altered, except for PC Solanki’s name which is retained in the film because he agreed to it. But rest is fictional. All the names other than that are fictional as we refrained from using original names," he said.

Manoj Bajpayee: We wanted to make a great film

The actor added that it was important for him to ensure the message behind this film is sent loud and clear. He said that the film's team took inspiration from a few true incidents so that the message is clear.

"At the centre of it, there is a minor girl, and we are talking about her safety and security. The intention is right. We wanted to make a great film so that the message doesn’t get lost or wasted. If it is a bad film, then we lose that chance and that we were very careful about," the actor said in the interview.

About Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is the story of an ordinary man, a high court lawyer, who single-handedly fights an extraordinary case of the rape of a minor under the POCSO Act.

The courtroom drama is set to be screened at the New York International Film Festival. The film has Manoj essaying the role of a lawyer.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on May 23.