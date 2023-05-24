Manoj Bajpayee REACTS to reports about his ₹170 crore net worth: 'Budhapa acche se guzar jayega'

Manoj Bajpayee |

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is busy with the promotions of his latest film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, recently reacted to reports that claim he has a ₹170 crore net worth. Reportedly, the Satya actor also said he had earned enough to secure a comfortable future for his family.

During an interview with Aaj Tak, the actor gave a shocking reaction while addressing reports about his ₹170 crore net worth.

Manoj Bajpayee: Main south Mumbai ka nahi hoon

He reportedly said, "Baap re baap! Aligarh aur Gali Guleiyan karke? Bilkul nahi hai par haan itna zaroor hai bhagwan ki daya se ki mera aur meri patni ka budhapa acche se guzar jayega aur meri beti set ho jayegi."

Manoj Bajpayee added that he still lives in the suburbs of Mumbai, unlike several other Bollywood celebrities. "Main south Mumbai ka nahi hoon, na Bandra ka hoon. Main abhi bhi Lokhandwala, Andheri, mein rehta hun. Main hamesha kehta hoon ke main cinema, iss film industry ke beech mein nahi hoon. Maine ye choose kiya tha ki main film industry ki boundary pe baitha hun. Ye mera chunav raha hai."

Manoj Bajpayee made his debut Bollywood debut in 1994 with the film Bandit Queen. Over the years, he has been a part of several critically-acclaimed films like Satya, Shool, Zubeidaa, Veer Zaara, Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh and others.

About Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is the story of an ordinary man, a high court lawyer, who single-handedly fights an extraordinary case of the rape of a minor under the POCSO Act.

The film has Manoj Bajpayee essaying the role of a lawyer. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai premiered on ZEE5 on May 23.